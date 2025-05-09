NAFDAC Clamps Down on Water Factory Over Illegal Production in Lafia

A water production facility in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has been shut down by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) after it was discovered engaging in the unlawful manufacture of multiple unapproved water brands.

The disclosure was made on Friday by Mr. Anga Emmanuel, the Deputy Director and Head of the agency’s Lafia office, during a media briefing.

The facility, which was officially authorized to produce only Mainima Table Water, was found to be operating beyond its approved mandate during a routine inspection. Emmanuel revealed that several other water brands were being produced at the site without registration or approval.

A suspect, identified as Mr. Christian Chukuma, was apprehended at the premises during the inspection.

According to Emmanuel, the illegally produced labels included Bilal Table Water, Nkonjun Table Water, Anumzi Table Water, and Agbeni Table Water. He stressed that none of these products were registered to be manufactured in Lafia.

“All the other products he was found to be producing are not from Lafia; one is even in Kaduna State,” Emmanuel said.

He further noted that the factory’s operating license had lapsed and that the facility had failed to comply with the standard requirements for production.

He clarified that Bilal and Agbeni were registered in Doma Local Government Area, Nkonjun in Akwanga LGA, and Anumzi in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

Describing the operation as both deceitful and hazardous, Emmanuel issued a stern warning to others involved in such activities to cease or risk prosecution.

Emmanuel reiterated the agency’s commitment to ramping up monitoring efforts to ensure that only certified and safe products are circulated in the market.

“The factory has been shut down and the culprit will face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others,” he stated.

He also urged the general public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious or unauthorized products in their communities.

Meanwhile, Chukuma admitted to producing the counterfeit water products. In his interaction with the press, he cited economic difficulties as the reason behind his actions and appealed for mercy.

He also claimed that the original owner of the facility was unaware of the illegal operations, as he had merely rented the premises for use.