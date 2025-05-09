A Fuel Ban Now? That’s Like Jumping Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire

In a country where fuel is the lifeblood of daily life and the engine oil of the economy, floating the idea of a hasty ban on fuel importation is not just a misstep—it’s a ticking time bomb. The Federal Government’s new ‘Nigeria First Policy’, while noble in intent, risks turning patriotism into punishment if poorly implemented. Let’s not dress a half-baked idea in national colours and call it a revolution.

The calls for caution from petroleum marketers under IPMAN and PETROAN should not fall on deaf ears. To attempt banning fuel importation at a time when our refining capacity is still wobbling is to put the cart before the horse. It’s like asking a man with a leaking roof to dance in the rain. Yes, the Dangote Refinery is a towering beacon of local industry, but to rely solely on it—as magnificent as it may be—is to rest a nation on a single crutch.

Let’s face the facts. Nigeria currently consumes over 46 million litres of petrol daily. Yet, as Hammed Fashola rightly noted, only Dangote’s refinery can currently boast of a functioning large-scale operation. Other refineries, including the long-troubled state-owned NNPC facilities and a scattering of modular refineries, are either still under construction or running at suboptimal capacity. So, how can a country that limps on one refinery hope to run a marathon of energy independence?

Even if Dangote’s machines run at full throttle, we mustn’t forget: “Dangote has its own commitment outside this country.” His plant is not a charitable organisation; it’s a business with regional obligations. Betting Nigeria’s energy security on it alone is not just naïve—it’s reckless.

A sudden ban on fuel imports could trigger scarcity, provoke inflation, and push an already burdened populace into deeper hardship. And what do we stand to gain in return? A patriotic slogan and empty fuel pumps? We must not cut off our nose to spite our face. The warnings are clear: scarcity, profiteering, and possibly economic sabotage. These are not scare tactics—they are historical facts. We’ve danced this dance before, and the rhythm never changes: queues at petrol stations, panic buying, and a black market boom.

The President’s broader intention to promote local industries, reduce import dependency, and save foreign exchange is commendable. Every truly independent nation must learn to stand on its own feet. But that independence must be earned, not declared in policy memos. “We will make what we use and use what we make” sounds sweet to the ears—but without the infrastructure to back it up, it becomes nothing more than political poetry.

As Billy Gillis-Harry of PETROAN noted, essential commodities like fuel, pharmaceuticals, and other highly consumed goods must be treated with caution. You don’t burn your bridge before you cross the river. You don’t cut off imports when local supply is still a skeleton. Even developed economies like the United States, under the ‘America First’ agenda, knew better than to impose blanket bans. They used targeted tariffs, exemptions, and incentives—tools of wisdom, not blunt instruments of policy.

There is a place for nationalism in governance, but nationalism without pragmatism is a dangerous cocktail. Nigeria needs a phased plan, not a spontaneous decree. We must first strengthen local refining—expand modular facilities, revive our ailing state-owned refineries, and regulate the downstream sector with fairness and foresight. Only then can we consider turning off the import tap.

Until then, let the government resist the urge to wear patriotism as blindfolds. Building a self-reliant energy sector is a marathon, not a sprint. If we must “buy Nigerian,” let us first build Nigeria—brick by brick, barrel by barrel.

Because in the end, national pride cannot power our cars or keep the lights on.

Stanley Ugagbe is a Social Commentator. He can be reached via stanleyakomeno@gmail.com