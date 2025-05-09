JUST IN: X Notification Service Experiencing Outage

Microblogging platform, X formerly known as Twitter, is facing an ongoing outage with its notification system, affecting users across the globe.

Many have reported that they are unable to receive notifications for tweets or posts from accounts they follow.

Some users have shared that their last notification was received as far back as 14 to 15 hours ago.

The issue has left users unable to stay updated on their preferred accounts, with no clarity on when the service will be fully restored.

At the time of writing, X has yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of the disruption or the expected resolution timeline.

Users are advised to check for updates as the situation develops.