NACTAL, NSCDC Strengthen Partnership to Tackle Child Trafficking, Abuse, and Labour in Anambra

The Anambra State Chapter of the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse, and Labour (NACTAL) recently took its advocacy for stakeholders’ collaboration towards the elimination of child trafficking, abuse, and labour in Anambra State to the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC.

The visit, which happened at the State NSCDC Headquarters in Awka, saw the visiting NACTAL team, led by the State Coordinator, Miss Eucharia Onyemaobi, meet and discuss strategies to eliminate child abuse, trafficking, and labour with the State NSCDC Commandant, Olatunde Maku, and his management team.

Addressing the NSCDC team, Miss Onyemaobi explained that the essence of their visit was to strengthen collaborative efforts with the NSCDC in curbing the menace of child trafficking, abuse, labour, and other related offences.

Bemoaning the unfortunate fate that awaits society if decisive steps are not taken to curb the anomaly, Onyemaobi stressed the need for collaborative efforts by all stakeholders towards addressing child trafficking.

“‘This courtesy visit is a strategic move to leverage on the gains that the partnership between the NSCDC and the NACTAL have recorded over the years.

“In recent times, we have seen a spike in these cases and that is why we believe as NACTAL, that we should lead this charge, to get our stakeholders to be alive to their responsibilities.

“We can no longer continue to sit on the fence. That was what informed our decision to come on this advocacy visit today,” she said.

The Anambra NACTAL coordinator expressed the hope that the NSCDC, a critical partner in the fight against child labour, trafficking, and labour, will lend its support to making NACTAL’s work seamless in the state.

Responding, the NSCDC State Commandant, Commandant Maku Olatunde, threw his weight and that of the command behind the efforts of the group towards the elimination of child trafficking, abuse, and labour in the state.

Maku reiterated the commitment of the NSCDC to protecting vulnerable groups, particularly children, from exploitation and abuse, in line with the Child Rights Act 2003.

“The NSCDC will remain at the forefront of efforts to combat child trafficking and other related crimes, ensuring the protection of children’s rights and preventing their violation.

“The safety and dignity of Nigerian children are non-negotiable. Therefore, the sale and trafficking of children are crimes against humanity,” he added.