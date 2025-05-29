Anambra Guber: CLO Urges INEC to Create More Polling Units to Tackle Voter Apathy and Boost Participation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to create additional electoral wards and Polling Units in Anambra State to bring voting centres closer to the people.

The advice is coming from the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, in Anambra State, ahead of the fast-approaching November 8 gubernatorial election.

In an exclusive interview with the TNC correspondent in Awka, Evangelist Vincent Ezekwueme noted that distance was a major reason most voters fail to participate in elections.

The CLO had repeatedly appealed to INEC to create additional Polling Units and electoral wards for residents in various new Housing Estates and Layouts, especially in Nkwelle, Oba, Nsugbe, Umuchu, Umunya, Aguleri, Obosi, and others.

Ezekwueme emphasized the need for concerted efforts by the INEC, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Civil Society Organizations, religious, markets, and traditional leaders to embark on aggressive mobilization, sensitization, and education of the citizenry for active participation in the November 8 governorship election.

“During our sensitization exercise towards citizens’ mobilization for active participation in the forthcoming voters revalidation and registration exercise, we observed that nearly eighty percent of the electorates will never participate in any future election because according to them, their votes never count.

“They are discouraged, dissatisfied and disappointed over the outcome of 2023 presidential election, hence the need for stakeholders to commence in earnest, confidence building and assurances that the outcome of future elections must reflect the wishes and aspirations of majority of the electorate,” he noted.

Ezekwueme reminds the youths that politics drives every nation’s socioeconomic, religious and cultural life.

According to him, if they don’t take an interest in politics, they would have been consciously plunging their region into backwardness.

The CLO boss called on the Federal Government, the INEC, security agencies, and stakeholders to ensure the conduct of a credible, free, fair, and generally acceptable governorship election in Anambra State as a panacea to voter apathy, indifference, and nonchalant attitude.

“Our votes, just like a rifle, can be useful or useless depending on how we use it. Hence we must stop complaining and start the healing by using our votes to enthrone visionary leaders that will salvage the condition of our people,” Ezekwueme posited.