Ossai Fingers Okowa, Says Life Now “More Manageable For Deltans” Under Oborevwori 

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, has attributed Delta State’s progress to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s visionary leadership.

According to Ossai, those who underrated Governor Oborevwori in 2023 are now singing his praises because the Oborevwori administration has ushered in a new era of unprecedented growth and development.

Ossai’ averred that despite the myriad challenges confronting the nation, Governor Oborevwori’s leadership has been instrumental in transforming the state’s economy and improving the lives of Deltans.

Ossai noted that “Oborevwori has made life more manageable for Deltans within two years, despite the challenges faced by Nigerians.

“The Delta economy is now booming, and we are confident that the state will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

“There are over 400 completed and ongoing road projects spread across the 25 local government areas of the state. Despite commissioning numerous road projects previously, there are 42 road projects earmarked for inauguration by Governor Oborevwori. Some of the projects include:

– The 46-kilometre dualisation of the Ughelli-Asaba Road (Sectors C1 and C2)

– The Isheagu/Ewulu Road and the Phase I bridge

– The rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Mariere Street in Boji-Boji Agbor

– The construction of the Kwale-Benekrukru bridge and approach roads

– The reconstruction of Orhorhor, Chechester, and Benjamin Oseregbaje roads in Sapele”.

“Governor Oborevwori’s administration has implemented various initiatives to stimulate economic growth and development in Delta State. The Delta Special Economic Zone has attracted significant investments, creating opportunities for job creation and entrepreneurship.

“The state’s economy is diversifying, with a growing focus on industrialization and innovation.” he said

Speaking on empowerment, Ossai said the administration has launched various programs aimed at empowering citizens, including skills development and entrepreneurship initiatives.

“These programs have benefited over 250,000 youths across the state, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive economy.”

“The progress made in Delta State under Governor Oborevwori’s leadership is a testament to his effective governance and commitment to the welfare of Deltans.

“As the governor continues to drive growth and development, the people of Delta State can look forward to an even brighter future.

“Governor Oborevwori’s two-year tenure has marked a period of unparalleled progress in Delta State.

“His visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare of Deltans have transformed the state’s economy and improved the lives of its citizens,” Ossai said.