OpenAI to Launch Jobs Platform Rivaling LinkedIn as MIT Warns Outsourced Workers Most at Risk

A new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that outsourced workers are being replaced by artificial intelligence more often than permanent employees. At the same time, OpenAI has announced plans to build a new jobs platform that could compete directly with Microsoft’s LinkedIn.

MIT Findings: Contractors More at Risk

The MIT report, published this week in the United States, explains that businesses are testing AI systems first on temporary or freelance workers, rather than replacing full-time staff. According to the researchers, employers consider outsourced roles as “lower risk” when introducing automation.

But the study also noted that AI does not always produce reliable results, creating new openings for human expertise. Some contractors told researchers that their role has shifted from carrying out tasks to correcting AI errors. One freelancer explained, “It is not total replacement. The work is moving towards fixing what AI gets wrong.”

Speaking to The News Chronicle in Abuja, Abraham Ladi, a ghostwriter and business consultant, agreed that AI cannot fully displace human workers.

“Well, like it is in the report, AI cannot completely replace workers. AI is not accurate; it needs to be controlled because of errors,” Ladi said.

He explained that even when employers adopt AI tools, human input remains necessary for quality results.

“Except these people want to do the work themselves—which is still stressful. Take it from me that uses AI: it’s not as easy as people think. The only thing employers can do is to advise workers to use AI to make the work faster, but you still need a human input for the best output,” he said.

For Ladi, the lesson for Nigerian remote workers is clear: learn AI, don’t fear it.

“Remote workers should develop themselves with AI for efficiency and faster output. In fact, I advise remote workers to learn a lot of skills with AI so they can always fit in regardless. The job AI can always help out,” he added.

OpenAI’s New Jobs Platform

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, Fidji Simo, the head of applications at OpenAI, announced that the company is developing the “OpenAI Jobs Platform.” The project will use AI to connect candidates to employers and is expected to launch by mid-2026.

In a blog post, Simo wrote: “The jobs platform won’t just be a way for big companies to attract more talent. It will have a track dedicated to helping local businesses compete, and local governments find the AI talent they need to better serve their constituents.”

The platform could put OpenAI in competition with LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft. This comes even though Microsoft has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI, and earlier identified the company as a competitor in some areas, such as online search and news advertising.

Alongside the jobs platform, OpenAI is also expanding the OpenAI Academy, an online training programme. The company will introduce a certification system for different levels of AI skills, from basic workplace use to advanced tasks such as prompt engineering.

Simo added: “We’re going to expand the Academy by offering certifications for different levels of AI fluency… from the basics of using AI at work all the way up to AI-custom jobs and prompt engineering.”

The training will use ChatGPT’s “Study Mode”, which teaches by asking questions and giving hints rather than providing direct answers.

OpenAI is already working with Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, to integrate the certificates into staff development programmes. The company has set a goal to certify 10 million Americans by 2030.

The announcement followed Sam Altman, OpenAI’s Chief Executive, joining other technology leaders at the White House on Thursday, September 4, 2025, for a meeting with President Donald Trump. The discussions focused on artificial intelligence and its impact on education and jobs.

First Lady Melania Trump also gave a speech, warning that while AI can support American progress, “we must manage AI’s growth responsibly.”