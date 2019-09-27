MURIC Condemns Fayose’s Invasion of Ekiti House of Assembly …Hails Speaker

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused the immediate past governor of Ekiti state Mr. Ayodele Fayose of trying to intimidate the state’s House of Assembly.

In a press statement released on Friday, 27th September 2019 by Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group condemned the former governor for attempting to intimidate Ekiti State House of Assembly which has initiated the process of investigating his administration.

“Imagine this ex-governor invading the state’s House of Assembly for ‘daring’ to initiate investigations into financial dealings in the state under him. We condemn that invasion. Fayose’s behavior is undemocratic, unparliamentary and therefore unacceptable. He should follow due process and respect the rule of law. ”

The Islamic human rights organization went further to hail the Speaker of the House of Assembly for standing firm on the House’s resolution to probe Fayose.

“We doff our hats for the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, the Rt. Hon. Afuye, for refusing to be intimidated by the ex-governor. The sanctity of parliamentary resolutions is unassailable and must remain so otherwise democracy will become a political farce.