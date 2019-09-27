Google celebrates its 21st birthday with a doodle

Search engine giant Google is celebrating its 21st birthday with a doodle.

Google was founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998 and it operates in 40 countries and has 70 offices across the globe.

The domain name for Google was registered on September 15, 1997, and the company was incorporated on September 4, 1998.

On 23rd September, Google paid tribute to Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei’s 80th birthday with a doodle. A famous mountaineer, Tabei is also the first woman to climb all seven summits by reaching the highest peak on every continent.