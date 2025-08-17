spot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 17, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Murdered Lawmaker’s Widow loses by-election to replace husband in Anambra Legislature

NewsPolitics
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Murdered Lawmaker’s Widow loses by-election to replace husband in Anambra Legislature

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Onitsha North I State Constituency, Barr. Ifeoma Mimi Azikiwe, as winner of the by-election held on Saturday.
Azikiwe polled 7,774 votes to defeat Mrs. Justina Azuka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who scored 1,909 votes.
Justina is the widow of the slain lawmaker who previously represented the constituency before he was kidnapped on the eve of Christmas 2024.
His body was later discovered in the bush near the Second Niger Bridge on February 6, 2025.
Justina had clinched the ticket of the ADC in what many described as sympathy endorsement for her late husband.
The Labour Party had also withdrawn from the said by-election, aligning with the ADC candidate, as a mark of respect for the late Justice, who was a member of the LP.
Announcing the result, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Ibiam Ekpe of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, revealed that the Mr. Ezennia Chuka Ojekwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ms. Njideka Ndiwe of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) received 1,371 and 655 votes respectively.

Prof. Ekpe commended both candidates and voters for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.

Azikiwe, upon swearing in, will serve out the remaining 13 months of the late lawmaker’s tenure.
Upon inauguration by the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr. Somtochukwu Udeze, she will become the second female legislator in the eighth Assembly.

The 30-member Assembly, inaugurated in June 2023, currently has only one female member, Hon. Nkechi Ogbuefi of Anaocha I Constituency, elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).
PIC DESCRIPT
Previous article
NSUK Vice-Chancellor Congratulates Accountant General on Successful Ph.D Defence
Next article
Anambra Deputy Governor escapes Mob attack, as APGA candidate wins Anambra South Senatorial By-election
Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Anambra Deputy Governor escapes Mob attack, as APGA candidate wins Anambra South Senatorial By-election

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
It was a chaotic scenario during the Anambra South...

NSUK Vice-Chancellor Congratulates Accountant General on Successful Ph.D Defence

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Professor...

Nigerian Army Reshuffles Top Command, Appoints New Generals

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Nigerian Army has announced a major reshuffle in...

Aisha Yesufu Faults Okonjo-Iweala for Praising Tinubu on Economy

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Activist Aisha Yesufu has criticised the Director-General of the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Anambra Deputy Governor escapes Mob attack, as APGA candidate wins Anambra South Senatorial By-election

News 0
It was a chaotic scenario during the Anambra South...

NSUK Vice-Chancellor Congratulates Accountant General on Successful Ph.D Defence

News 0
The Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Professor...

Nigerian Army Reshuffles Top Command, Appoints New Generals

News 0
The Nigerian Army has announced a major reshuffle in...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join