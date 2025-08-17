NSUK Vice-Chancellor Congratulates Accountant General on Successful Ph.D Defence

The Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Professor Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, has congratulated the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Shamseldeen B. Ogunjimi, on the successful defence of his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) thesis.

In a news gathered by The News Chronicle, the Vice-Chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Maikano Muhammad Ari, conveyed the university’s felicitations when Mr. Ogunjimi paid a courtesy visit to the institution’s management at the Council Chamber on Friday, August 15, 2025. He was led by the Head of the Department of Accounting, Dr. Musa Naburgi.

Professor Ari, while congratulating the Accountant General, described his academic accomplishment as a landmark achievement and a source of pride for the entire NSUK community. He emphasized that learning is a lifelong journey and expressed confidence that Mr. Ogunjimi would continue to contribute to academia and national development as a proud product of the university.

In his response, Mr. Ogunjimi expressed delight at the warm reception accorded him by the Vice-Chancellor and her principal officers. He explained that his decision to undertake his doctoral studies at NSUK was motivated by the institution’s high academic standards.

“I am passionate about education, and I chose to pursue my Doctorate degree here because of the quality of scholarship and the values upheld by Nasarawa State University, Keffi,” the Accountant General stated.

He further pledged to remain a worthy ambassador of NSUK and assured the administration of his commitment to leverage his office to promote and attract developmental projects to his alma mater. According to him, his doors remain open for initiatives aimed at enhancing the growth and advancement of the institution.

The Accountant General was accompanied on the visit by a distinguished delegation, including Dr. Musa Mohammed, Head of the Department of Accounting, Associate Professor Iyere Simeon, Dr. Musa Hassan, and Dr. Musa Usman Musa, among other eminent personalities. The visit concluded with a group photograph at the University’s Penthouse, offering a panoramic view of the institution.

It will be recalled that in May 2025, the Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Shaaka Kantiyor Chira, also successfully defended his Ph.D thesis at NSUK, a development that further reinforces the university’s growing reputation as a leading hub for grooming top-ranking public officials.