Celebrating Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, a visionary leader, at 84

As General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, former military President of Nigeria celebrates his 84th birthday anniversary, it’s my honour and privilege to join millions of Nigerians to felicitate with him and his family on this special occasion. IBB’s life is indeed worthy of celebration. Eighty four years is a milestone in the journey of life, and in every aspect of this journey, IBB has distinguished himself remarkably.

It’s difficult to write about Nigeria’s journey to progress and development without a mention of the role that he played in shaping the destiny of Nigeria. In terms of national infrastructure, his legacy is still standing tall despite the passage of time. He gave Nigeria visionary and purposeful leadership. The foundation he laid is worthy of emulation. Babangida is widely respected because of his humble leadership style.

As one of those Nigerians privilegedPOLITICAL to know him closely enough, let me say without any fear of contradictions that it’s impossible to interact with him without being instantly inspired by his erudition, intelligence, and amazing wisdom. His magnanimity and understanding of our national diversity is one of his finest virtues. In fact, even his stubborn critics may automatically change their perception of himbonce they have the opportunity to meet him. This is a widely held testimony about IBB.

As I said before, Babangida’s understanding of our national diversity is one of the reasons why he is held in high esteem. The massive attendance at the recent launch of his memoirs in Abuja was a revelation about how he is respected by Nigerians. Truly, he has impacted greatly.

IBB is a household name in Nigeria, and this may not be unconnected with the impact of his leadership. Rarely do I come across a public figure with such broad-based national respectability. No wonder he is perceived as a phenomenon in Nigeria and beyond. He is a military man with democratic disposition, and this is one of the great virtues that define him.

Paying tribute to a remarkable leader like IBB is one of the hardest tasks because one may ultimately run out of adjectives to do justice to his shining virtues. The former military President’s recruitment of Nigeria’s best and finest to implement his administration’s policies stands him out as a visionary leader. Ethnic and religious bigotry and bias are alien to his nature. This is one of the finest virtues for which he is widely respected. His commitment to our unity is laudable. Indeed, he is a nation builder.

I wish to put on record that IBB is a bold and decisive leader who never hesitated to take difficult decisions. Moreover, he never hesitated to take responsibility for difficult decisions. He didn’t sacrifice his subordinates for his own mistakes. At every point Nigeria faced challenges to its unity and survival, he didn’t hesitate to be part of the efforts to find solutions to those challenges.

As one of those who have been inspired by his visionary leadership, I am proud to recall his efforts towards African stability and unity. His role in bringing peace and stability to Liberia is well noted. IBB is respected by AU and ECOmaryWAS leaders on account of his contributions to the stability of Africa. His role in bringing the apartheid system in South Africa to an end is no less remarkable.

As IBB marks this remarkable journey of life, may God continue to bless his life with good health and grant him more years in good health and vitality in the service of Nigeria and humanity.