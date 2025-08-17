spot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 17, 2025 - 7:02 PM

Celebrating Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, a visionary leader, at 84

News
— By: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar and IBB

As General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, former military President of Nigeria celebrates his 84th birthday anniversary, it’s my honour and privilege to join millions of Nigerians to felicitate with him and his family on this special occasion. IBB’s life is indeed worthy of celebration. Eighty four years is a milestone in the journey of life, and in every aspect of this journey, IBB has distinguished himself remarkably.

 

It’s difficult to write about Nigeria’s journey to progress and development without a mention of the role that he played in shaping the destiny of Nigeria. In terms of national infrastructure, his legacy is still standing tall despite the passage of time. He gave Nigeria visionary and purposeful leadership. The foundation he laid is worthy of emulation. Babangida is widely respected because of his humble leadership style.

 

As one of those Nigerians privilegedPOLITICAL to know him closely enough, let me say without any fear of contradictions that it’s impossible to interact with him without being instantly inspired by his erudition, intelligence, and amazing wisdom. His magnanimity and understanding of our national diversity is one of his finest virtues. In fact, even his stubborn critics may automatically change their perception of himbonce they have the opportunity to meet him. This is a widely held testimony about IBB.

 

As I said before, Babangida’s understanding of our national diversity is one of the reasons why he is held in high esteem. The massive attendance at the recent launch of his memoirs in Abuja was a revelation about how he is respected by Nigerians. Truly, he has impacted greatly.

 

IBB is a household name in Nigeria, and this may not be unconnected with the impact of his leadership. Rarely do I come across a public figure with such broad-based national respectability. No wonder he is perceived as a phenomenon in Nigeria and beyond. He is a military man with democratic disposition, and this is one of the great virtues that define him.

 

Paying tribute to a remarkable leader like IBB is one of the hardest tasks because one may ultimately run out of adjectives to do justice to his shining virtues. The former military President’s recruitment of Nigeria’s best and finest to implement his administration’s policies stands him out as a visionary leader. Ethnic and religious bigotry and bias are alien to his nature. This is one of the finest virtues for which he is widely respected. His commitment to our unity is laudable. Indeed, he is a nation builder.

 

I wish to put on record that IBB is a bold and decisive leader who never hesitated to take difficult decisions. Moreover, he never hesitated to take responsibility for difficult decisions. He didn’t sacrifice his subordinates for his own mistakes. At every point Nigeria faced challenges to its unity and survival, he didn’t hesitate to be part of the efforts to find solutions to those challenges.

 

As one of those who have been inspired by his visionary leadership, I am proud to recall his efforts towards African stability and unity. His role in bringing peace and stability to Liberia is well noted. IBB is respected by AU and ECOmaryWAS leaders on account of his contributions to the stability of Africa. His role in bringing the apartheid system in South Africa to an end is no less remarkable.

 

As IBB marks this remarkable journey of life, may God continue to bless his life with good health and grant him more years in good health and vitality in the service of Nigeria and humanity.

Previous article
Murdered Lawmaker’s Widow loses by-election to replace husband in Anambra Legislature
Next article
VIDEO: Anambra Deputy Governor escapes Mob attack, as APGA wins Anambra South Senatorial By-election
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

SERAP Gives NASS Leaders 7-Day Ultimatum Over Alleged ‘Bribes for Bills’ Scandal

Stanley Ugagbe Stanley Ugagbe -
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has thrown...

Delta Drug Baron, Sunday Ibigide Arrested 

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended...

VIDEO: Anambra Deputy Governor escapes Mob attack, as APGA wins Anambra South Senatorial By-election

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
It was a chaotic scenario during the Anambra South...

Murdered Lawmaker’s Widow loses by-election to replace husband in Anambra Legislature

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

SERAP Gives NASS Leaders 7-Day Ultimatum Over Alleged ‘Bribes for Bills’ Scandal

News 0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has thrown...

Delta Drug Baron, Sunday Ibigide Arrested 

News 0
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended...

VIDEO: Anambra Deputy Governor escapes Mob attack, as APGA wins Anambra South Senatorial By-election

News 0
It was a chaotic scenario during the Anambra South...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join