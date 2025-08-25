Muna Son Shi- Reactions as Jonathan’s Campaign Posters Flood PDP Secretariat

Political ripples are spreading fast following the sudden appearance of former President Goodluck Jonathan at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, with fresh images tagged “Muna Son Shi” — Hausa for “We love Goodluck Jonathan” — sparking renewed speculation about a potential 2027 presidential bid.

The News Chronicle observed that photos of the ex-president emerged just 48 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wrapped up a high-stakes stakeholders’ meeting in Zamfara State, raising eyebrows across party lines and fueling chatter about a strategic comeback.

Meanwhile, calls for Jonathan’s return to the political frontline have intensified in recent weeks, with supporters rallying behind the former president as a unifying figure ahead of the next general elections.

As of press time, Jonathan has yet to publicly address the mounting pressure or confirm any political intentions. However, insiders suggest the symbolism of his Secretariat visit — and the timing — is unlikely to be mere coincidence.

Political observers say the development may signal early maneuverings within the PDP camp, as factions jostle for influence and clarity ahead of 2027.