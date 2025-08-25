spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 25, 2025 - 3:55 PM

Muna Son Shi- Reactions as Jonathan’s Campaign Posters Flood PDP Secretariat

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Political ripples are spreading fast following the sudden appearance of former President Goodluck Jonathan at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, with fresh images tagged “Muna Son Shi” — Hausa for “We love Goodluck Jonathan” — sparking renewed speculation about a potential 2027 presidential bid.

The News Chronicle observed that photos of the ex-president emerged just 48 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wrapped up a high-stakes stakeholders’ meeting in Zamfara State, raising eyebrows across party lines and fueling chatter about a strategic comeback.

Meanwhile, calls for Jonathan’s return to the political frontline have intensified in recent weeks, with supporters rallying behind the former president as a unifying figure ahead of the next general elections.

As of press time, Jonathan has yet to publicly address the mounting pressure or confirm any political intentions. However, insiders suggest the symbolism of his Secretariat visit — and the timing — is unlikely to be mere coincidence.

Political observers say the development may signal early maneuverings within the PDP camp, as factions jostle for influence and clarity ahead of 2027.

Previous article
Buni Urges Nigerians to Pray for Tinubu, Leaders, Security Forces
Next article
2027: No Igbo Man Will Run Against Tinubu- Ohanaeze Warns, Eyes 2035
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Protesters Disrupt Ongoing NBA Conference in Enugu Over Detained Legislator

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Proceedings at the ongoing annual conference of the Nigerian...

Nigerians Applaud Tinubu’s Reduction of Kidney Dialysis Cost

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision to slash the cost...

I Will Run In 2027- Atiku Confirms Presidential Bid

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has confirmed he will...

LGBTQ: Snoop Dogg Criticised for Being Afraid to Take Grandchild to Disney Cinema

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
American rapper Snoop Dogg has come under criticism after...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Protesters Disrupt Ongoing NBA Conference in Enugu Over Detained Legislator

News 0
Proceedings at the ongoing annual conference of the Nigerian...

Nigerians Applaud Tinubu’s Reduction of Kidney Dialysis Cost

News 0
President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision to slash the cost...

I Will Run In 2027- Atiku Confirms Presidential Bid

News 0
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has confirmed he will...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join