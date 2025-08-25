spot_img
2027: No Igbo Man Will Run Against Tinubu- Ohanaeze Warns, Eyes 2035

— By: Pius Kadon

Traditional Worshippers Hold Special Prayers for Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a bold political declaration, Igbo apex sociocultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo has ruled out any Southeast challenge against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, declaring that the region’s quest for the presidency is being strategically deferred to 2035.

In a weekend statement issued from Abakaliki and jointly signed by Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and National Spokesman, Thompson Ohia, Ohanaeze said the decision followed high-level consultations with Southeast political stakeholders, including Imeobi and Nzukoumunna.

“No Igbo man will run against Tinubu in 2027,” the group said, rejecting any attempt at a one-term presidency. “The goal of achieving an Igbo presidency is indeed realizable and sets forth as a compelling objective for the year 2035.”

Ohanaeze emphasized that the most viable path to the presidency for the Southeast lies within the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the need for strategic alliances and national consensus.

The News Chronicle’ findings revealed that among a roster of top Igbo politicians, including Peter Obi, Ifeanyi Okowa, Pius Anyim, Chukwuma Soludo, Hope Uzodinma, and Rochas Okorocha, the group spotlighted Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, as the most formidable future contender.

“Our communal ambition depends fundamentally upon forging strategic alliances and establishing a foundation of mutual trust with Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups,” the statement added, underlining that any credible Igbo presidential push must begin with long-term planning — not political impulse.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

