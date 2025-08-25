Buni Urges Nigerians to Pray for Tinubu, Leaders, Security Forces

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other leaders, and security operatives, seeking divine guidance and improved security across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Buni made the appeal in Damaturu while receiving the leadership of the Sheikh Usman Dahiru Bauchi Foundation at the Government House.

The governor stressed that prayers are vital for leaders to succeed in delivering good governance and improving citizens’ welfare. According to him, negative prayers often result in poor leadership and weak service delivery.

“It is important for us to pray to Almighty Allah to guide the president, governors, and all leaders to succeed with improved security and for peace to reign in Nigeria,” Buni said.

He also called on Nigerians to continue supporting security agencies with prayers, noting that Yobe State had witnessed the power of prayer in the fight against insurgency.

Earlier, Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, chairman of the foundation, explained that they were in Yobe for the Maulud anniversary of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani.

He disclosed that scholars and faithful from Morocco, Algeria, other countries, and across Nigeria were in the state for the programme, which also focused on prayers for the nation.

“We appreciate Yobe State for supporting this programme. We will continue to pray for Yobe, other states, our leaders, and for peace in Nigeria,” Sheikh Ibrahim assured.