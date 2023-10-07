Movie producers didn’t want to use me, said I am “not fine” – Jenifa

Beauty they say is in the eyes of the beholder…

Funke Akindele also known as Jenifa has disclosed that there were times in her early years that she was denied roles because movie makers claimed she was not “fine”

The actress opened up on Toke makinwas podcast “Toke Moment”. She shared how terrible that made her feel and she cried most of the time.

The talented actress disclosed that at the time she was only given minor roles because she was not appealing enough for bigger roles according to the movie makers.

She also revealed that her colleague Iyabo Ojo had to step in on some occasions when she got into disagreements with some of the producers.

“I remember people telling me, ‘You are not fine. You don’t have ass. You don’t have boobs. You will not be in this film. And, I remember crying. A lot of times I would cry, break down, get into the bathroom and cry.”

Well that did not deter her from aiming higher and never backing down. Look where she is today.

