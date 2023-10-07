Chelsea returns to winning ways as MC Tominay rescues Manchester United at Old Trafford

Two of the biggest Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Chelsea were in action this afternoon in their 8th round of EPL games. Chelsea returned to winning ways while MC Tominay rescued Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea ended the first half by neutralizing Burnkey’s early lead via a horrible own goal. In the second half, the Blues were spirited, scoring three goals to take the lead at full-time at the Turf Moor. Palmer, Sterling, and Jackson registered their names in the score sheet for Chelsea. Chelsea with back to back victory has now moved to the middle of the table with 11 points.

MC Tominay who was subbed in at the 87th minute scored a brace during the extra minutes to salvage all three points for Manchester United and avoided the Red Devils going through another disappointment at Old Trafford. United with the comeback victory moved to the 9th spot with a point above Chelsea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...