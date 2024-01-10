Movie director, Moses Inwang ends 10-year marriage with wife

Nigerian movie director, Moses Inwang, and his wife Emem Inwang, who is an actress, have decided to end their marriage after being together for about ten years. Moses Inwang announced on his Instagram page that despite the difficulty of the decision, it was necessary for their happiness and personal growth.

In his statement, Inwang mentioned that they are going their separate ways but are committed to maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of their two sons, Eden and Jordan Inwang. The couple requested understanding and respect for their privacy as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.

Moses Inwang is known for his work in the Nigerian film industry, with notable projects such as ‘Blood Vessel,’ ‘Damage,’ ‘Cold Feet,’ ‘Stalker,’ and more. Emem Inwang is an award-winning actress who has been featured in movies like ‘Dr. Love,’ ‘Itoro,’ ‘Lock Down,’ ‘Unroyal,’ and ‘Crazy People.’

The couple had gotten married in April 2014 after meeting at a movie premiere.

Despite the challenging time for both Moses and Emem, they expressed gratitude for the love and support they have received over the years.

The separation adds to the list of Nollywood actors and actresses going through similar experiences in their marriages.

