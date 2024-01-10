Leaked chat between Davido and Tiwa Savage

Leaked online is a conversation between well-known Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage and Davido during a heated Instagram direct message exchange.

Remember that it was revealed here that Tiwa Savage and her ex-best friend Davido had stopped being great with one another on Instagram after they both unfollowed one another?

Online rumours have indicated that Tiwa Savage’s relationship with Davido’s first mother, Sophia Momodu, is the reason for this. Momodu has been berating the musician online for being a deadbeat father.

The situation worsened on social media when Davido was accused of disrespecting Tiwa Savage by her ex-husband Teebillz. The mother of his son further stated that Davido had mistreated her three times.

Additionally, Tiwa Savage files a lawsuit against Davido, alleging that the singer should be held accountable if anything were to happen to her or her family, after the singer threatens to deploy boys against her.

However, based on their apparent dragging of one another in the publicly posted Instagram conversation, it appears that things are not good between Tiwa Savage and Davido.

Davido texted Tiwa Savage in direct messaging, effectively telling her to tell her friend—who also happened to be his babymama Sophia—not to bring up his late son Ifeanyi ever again.

In response, Tiwa Savage said, “May I call you?”

Davido replied with a voice message that upset Tiwa Savage, who calls Davido a wicked guy and says that she was the first person in the hospital when his kid died a year ago.

For calling out Ifeanyi once more and threatening her even more, Davido lashed out at Tiwa Savage.

“You’re fucking crazy, come try it when you see me, God punish you,” Tiwa responded.

Look below for Tiwa Savage and Davido’s conversation.

