EFCC To Reportedly Spend About N2bn On Trips, N413m On New Vehicles

Reports have it that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has budgeted N1, 055, 633, 61 billion on local travel.

It was gathered that analysis of the 2024 budget shows the commission also budgeted N113.4m on training for local travels while N389.6m will go to transport for international training and another N173.6m set aside for “international travel & transport: others”.

Meanwhile further analysis indicates that the anti-graft agency will spend N413m on new vehicles while N164.3m will be spent to fuel the commission cars.

Reports also say, N273.3 million was also budgeted to fuel generators while N156.8m is for electricity charges.

About N271.2m will also be spent on security operations to be conducted by the agency while N186.6m will be spent on legal services. The anti-graft agency equally plans to spend N71.3 on meals and refreshments with N413.7m to go to the purchase of fittings, and shelves for its headquarters and zonal commands while another N352.1m will be for the maintenance of office buildings and residential quarters.

While N455m will be spent on insurance premiums, another N65.2m is said to be used to print security documents with N46m used to print non-security documents as well as spending N44.1m on “annual budget expenses and administration.”

