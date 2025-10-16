Kebbi Approves N4.05 Billion for Major Overhaul of Seven General Hospitals

The Kebbi State Government has approved N4.05 billion for the rehabilitation and upgrade of seven general hospitals across the state, marking another step in its drive to strengthen the healthcare system and ensure better access to medical services for residents.

During the State Executive Council meeting led by Governor Nasir Idris in Birnin Kebbi, the decision was reached; the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, After the meeting, Alhaji Junaidu Marshall told the media that the first phase of this initiative’s hospitals stand in Yauri, Koko, Kangiwa, Suru, Kambaza, Dirin-Daji, Kamba, Marshall observed that this growth is evidence of the administration’s resolve to guarantee that hospitals around the state are improved and properly prepared to serve local populations well.

Under the present government, 16 general hospitals including the Argungu General Hospital, which now has sophisticated medical equipment, have been renovated. Others like those in Zaga, Zuru, Bunza, Gulma, Bena, Jega, Shanga, and the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi have either finished or are under refurbishment.

The News Chronicle learned that the governor has promised to rehabilitate all 30 general hospitals in Kebbi State before the end of his tenure. The approval is seen as a decisive move to bridge gaps in healthcare access and improve infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.

Beyond the hospital upgrades, the council also endorsed N570 million for the Kebbi Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) to register 45,000 vulnerable residents under the State Social Register. Each of the state’s 225 wards will have at least 200 persons enrolled for affordable medical coverage.

In addition, Kebbi State provided counterpart funding under the World Bank IMPACT project to rehabilitate 73 primary healthcare centres, with another 42 set for upgrade. The council further approved N407.5 million as a take-off grant for the Kebbi State Drugs, Medical and Consumables Agency to enhance access to essential medicines.

The meeting also extended its focus beyond healthcare, approving N3 billion for the purchase of 2,000 power tillers under the Kaura Development Agenda to promote mechanized agriculture. Another N1.4 billion was earmarked for school furniture across the state, while N900 million was approved as a take-off grant for the newly established Kebbi State Bureau of Statistics, with Professor Umar Usman appointed as the Statistician-General.