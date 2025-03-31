Mothering Sunday: Anambra First Lady Writes to Mothers, Urges Understanding of Their Unique Role

Anambra governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has charged mothers to understand the sacredness of their responsibilities to the home and society and follow them with every sense of dedication and urgency.

Mrs Soludo who stated this in a statement she released in Awka to mark this year’s Mothers’ Sunday, explained that as the heart and conscience of every society, mothers must rightly assume their roles by quickly providing solutions to rising moral and social threats facing today’s homes and societies.

She noted that motherhood is a rare honour that comes with immense responsibilities, explaining that if one mother fails at her task, the larger society bears the brunt.

The governor’s wife equally stated that a greater cause of the moral and social issues confronting the society today stems largely from parental shortcomings, with many mothers paying little or no attention to common tasks of child upbringing and homestead mindedness.

Mrs Soludo also urged every mother to understand the weight of the task that God has placed before them, and encouraged all mothers always to ask questions about their children’s lifestyles and associations.

She blamed mothers who encourage their children into crimes by not asking the appropriate questions about their sudden wealth and exotic lifestyle and reminded them that such an unhealthy life pattern always comes with a detrimental ending.

The Anambra First Lady also called for a revisit of the traditional child-raising model, where a child is seen as a community’s responsibility rather than the sole responsibility of their parents, and urged mothers to endeavour to be their children’s best friends first before any other.

While extending her felicitations to all the mothers in Anambra State who are celebrating their special day today, Mrs Soludo urged everyone to take some time to celebrate every mother in their lives with love, affection and support.