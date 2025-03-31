Yobe State Distributes Sallah Gifts to 1,360 Almajiri Students

The Yobe State Government has provided Sallah packages, including clothing and food supplies, to 1,360 almajiri students in Tsangaya schools across the state on Sunday.

Dr. Umar Abubakar, the Executive Secretary of the Almajiri Integrated School Education Board (AISEB), launched the distribution in Damaturu.

Each selected Tsangaya school received 40 sets of clothing and 40 pairs of shoes for the students, along with food supplies given to their teachers (Ulamas).

Dr. Abubakar explained that the initiative aims to support the welfare of almajiri students during the festive season. He praised Governor Mai Mala Buni for his dedication to improving the lives of almajiri students and other vulnerable groups in the state.

Goni Modu Goni Aisami, Chairman of the Yobe State Tsangaya Schools Association, thanked the state government for its efforts in assisting almajiri students and their teachers. He acknowledged the positive changes made to better their living conditions.