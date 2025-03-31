Benue Indigenes in Abuja Praise FCT Minister Wike for Development Efforts

Residents of Abuja who hail from Benue State have commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his commitment to infrastructure development, describing him as a focused leader who keeps his promises.

They affirmed that he truly deserves the nickname “Mr. Project,” which he earned during his tenure as the governor of Rivers State.

The traditional ruler of the Tiv community in Kuje, His Royal Highness Ter Geoffrey Adzenda Begha, praised Wike for the rapid transformation of Abuja and its surrounding towns.

He noted that the ongoing and completed projects, including road construction, electricity supply, street lighting, and pipe-borne water, have brought government presence to areas that had previously been neglected.

Speaking on Sunday at his palace in Kuje after the coronation of journalist Chief Donald Telumun Iorchir of Blueprint Newspapers as the Ortar (Leader) of the Tiv Community in Chukuku, Kuje Area Council, the monarch emphasized that Wike’s achievements set a high standard for future FCT ministers.

He urged Abuja residents to support the government and security agencies in tackling crime and improving safety.

Chief Iorchir, the newly installed leader of the Chukuku Tiv community, pledged to serve with dedication, foster unity among the people, and promote peaceful coexistence with the host community.

He expressed gratitude to the Tiv traditional council for approving his nomination and promised to uphold the customs and traditions of the Tiv people in line with traditional laws.