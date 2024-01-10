Monarch Suspension: APC Flays Soludo, As Another Monarch Apologizes

In what appeared to be a panic move, the traditional ruler of Ojoto in Idemili Council Area of Anambra State, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu has apologized to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for violating the Monarchs’ Code of Conduct in conferring chieftaincy titles on some individuals.

Recall that the state government had on Monday, suspended the certificate of recognition of the traditional ruler of Neni, Igwe Damian Ezeani for conferring a chieftaincy title on the APC Senator representing Anambra South, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, without due diligence.

This has not gone down well with many quarters in the state, who believe the governor was simply being high-handed.

But the Ojoto monarch, who himself conferred a chieftaincy title on the same APC Senator, has apologized for his actions, saying it was not premeditated.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Igwe Mbamalu said he was unaware that his actions violated the Code of Conduct for traditional rulers in the state, appealing to the state governor to be lenient on him.

“I have only been a traditional ruler for five years and I have not been opportune to attend the traditional sessions, where the Code of Conduct was read.

“However, the Code has been forwarded to me and I have found that I erred in conferring such chieftaincy titles without forwarding the names of the recipients to the State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Town Union Affairs for confirmation.

“Part of my duties as a traditional ruler is to support the state government to bring down its policies for the betterment of the people to the grassroots as well as to maintain law and order in my community.

“I cannot be seen to be running at loggerheads with the government.

“So, I appeal to Mr Governor to forgive and forget as it was not premeditated,” he said.

Igwe Mbamalu vowed that he would not repeat such an alleged misdemeanor.

But in contrast with the monarch’s position, the All Progressives Congress has described the Governor’s directive as an attempt to muscle the traditional institutions and drag them into the murky waters of Anambra politics.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday, by the Zonal Publicity Secretary for Anambra APC Central, Igboeli Arinze, in reaction to the suspension of the traditional ruler of Neni, Igwe Damian Ezeani by the Soludo administration for conferring a chieftaincy title on the Senator representing Anambra South and member of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Arinze cited that hiding under the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law to suspend Igwe Ezeani is akin to disrespecting the revered traditional institutions and will not augur well for the peace and development of the state.

He said; “We had the misfortune of witnessing yet again attempts by the Anambra State Government to unnecessarily dabble into the affairs of our revered traditional institutions following the suspension of the paramount ruler of Neni, owing to the fact that he conferred a chieftaincy title on one of our own, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“Hiding under the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law, Section 2 C by the Soludo administration to suspend the cultural custodian of Neni smacks of an attempt to witch-hunt Igwe Ezeani, simply because he conferred a title on Senator Ubah whose influence, the non-performing administration led by our governor seems to be growing wary of by the day.

“Let us ask, is Igwe Ezeani the first to have conferred a title on someone who isn’t from his community without the opprobrious demand for clearance by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs? Or has the government woken up from its deep slumber because this time around the title was conferred on Senator Ubah?

“Let us even note that the content of Section 2 (C) of that law is repugnant and should not be something an administration with lots of work to do in terms of unemployment, bad and poor infrastructure, and most notably the security of lives and property should bother itself about.

“Such is only bound to muscle our traditional institutions and drag them into the murky waters of politics. Tell me why a government should demand that it clear the recipients for such titles, the government may as well hijack the process and confer such titles on behalf of these communities with the traditional rulers now serving as yes-boys!

“The APC Anambra Central is thus calling on Governor Soludo to stop this assault on our traditional institutions by repudiating the suspension of Igwe Neni as well as reinstating him to the throne of his fathers.“