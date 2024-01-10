X-Men Actor Adan Canto Succumbs to Cancer at Age 42

Hollywood actor Adan Canto has passed away at the age of 42.

According to his publicist, he had been suffering from appendiceal cancer.

Adan Canto was known for his roles in TV shows like “Designated Survivor” and films such as “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Tributes from colleagues and friends, such as Kiefer Sutherland, Halle Berry, Maggie Q, and others, have poured in, expressing their condolences and remembering Canto’s contributions to the entertainment industry.

His wife Stephanie Ann posted a photo of them, a Bible passage, and the words: “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon.”

In a statement, his publicist Jennifer Allen said: “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

