Nigeria Army Confirms Arrest Of Soldier Who Insulted Sanwu-Olu

Following an order on January 2 to arrest a soldier and some Okada riders for driving against traffic on the Lagos-Badagry expressway, the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has confirmed the arrest of the said soldier.

Sanwu- Olu gave the order while returning from Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, where he had gone to inaugurate a project felicitated by the chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Commenting on the governor’s action, a soldier, in a widely shared video had earlier criticized Sanwo-Olu for labeling a soldier “useless” in front of “bastard civilians.”

Meanwhile, after the commissioning of an officers’ mess in Enugu state, the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja condemned the soldier who was caught by Governor Sanwo-Olu driving against traffic, adding that his conduct did not represent the entire Nigerian Army.

According to the army chief, many viral videos showing soldiers criticizing the Lagos state governor were fake, clarifying that only one authentic video was investigated, and the soldier involved had been arrested.

The Army Chief stated that the army had taken steps to instruct soldiers on how to conduct themselves in the different localities they are sent to carry out their duties.

“I want to say that the soldier who was apprehended by the Governor of Lagos State while plying on the one-way does not represent the Nigerian Army because, in every respect, it contravenes what we stand for, which is discipline as an army and the constitution and the laws of Lagos. We frowned upon that, as did the army”. He added.

