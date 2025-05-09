Mohbad’s Father Claims He Paid N16 Million for Son’s Second Autopsy

Joseph Aloba, father of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has revealed that he paid a whopping N16 million to a pathologist for a second autopsy on his son.

Speaking during a recent TikTok live session, Aloba addressed speculation surrounding the cost of the procedure.

He clarified that contrary to claims that he paid N12 million, the actual amount was N16 million and that he has additional expenses to show for it.

“With all sincerity, I paid the first tranche of N16 million to the pathologist. After that, I spent close to N2 million. So, if the pathologist can come out to deny my claim, then don’t believe me again,” he said.

This revelation comes a month after a forensic review conducted by Dr. Uwom Eze failed to determine the exact cause of Mohbad’s death, leaving many fans and followers still seeking answers.

It will be recalled that in June 2024, a Coroner Court magistrate in Ikorodu, Lagos, granted Aloba permission to engage a licensed pathologist for an independent autopsy.

The late singer’s death in 2023 sparked nationwide outrage, leading to calls for a thorough investigation. Despite multiple autopsies and reviews, the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s passing remain unclear.