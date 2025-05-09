Mohamed Salah Named 2025 FWA Footballer of the Year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the 2025 Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA), following a sensational season that saw him help guide Liverpool to the Premier League title.

This marks Salah’s third time receiving the prestigious award, after previously winning it in 2018 and 2022 — equalling Thierry Henry’s joint-record tally.

Salah edged out teammate Virgil van Dijk, who finished second, while Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Arsenal’s Declan Rice placed third and fourth, respectively. Remarkably, Salah claimed 90 percent of the votes from the 918 eligible FWA members — the largest winning margin of the century.

FWA chair John Cross praised Salah, saying: “Rarely has there been a more popular winner than Mo. His overwhelming victory reflects an incredible season. He continues to rewrite the record books, and his performances have been crucial to Liverpool’s 20th title. It’s been a privilege watching him this season, and we look forward to celebrating his success at our dinner.”

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Salah has delivered extraordinary numbers, scoring 33 goals and providing 23 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

He currently leads the Premier League’s Golden Boot race with 28 goals and is also on track to secure the Playmaker award with 18 assists.