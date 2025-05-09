Group Faults Poor Parenting, Societal Decay Over Anambra Teen’s 10-Girl Pregnancy Scandal, Demands Urgent Govt, Stakeholder Action

Following a startling revelation by the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Wefare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, on the case of an 18-year-old boy, who impregnated 10 girls within 5 months, a rights group, the Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) has raised concerns over the deteriorating moral values in the society.

The group believes the case showed a deepening crisis of adolescent sexual behavior, parental neglect, and societal complacency.

The young boy, as revealed by the Commissioner, had impregnated his master’s daughter and a salesgirl in three months, where he was taken to learn a trade, after which his master dismissed him.

Upon returning to his community, the randy boy succeeded in impregnating another eight girls.

The CEHRAWS Executive Director, Chuka Okoye, who spoke with our correspondent in Awka, noted that while early reports suggest that the relationships may have been consensual, the legal implications under Nigerian law are unequivocal.

According to him, the Child’s Rights Act (2003) criminalizes any sexual activity with individuals under 18, regardless of consent, where one party is legally an adult, adding that if any of the girls involved are confirmed to be below 18 years, the case clearly constitutes statutory rape, and legal action must follow accordingly.

He maintained that the case was not merely a moral failing, but a multi-layered societal breakdown in family systems, public education, community vigilance, and state intervention.

The group demanded that the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police and Child Protection Network (CPN) Anambra Chapter, immediately and transparently investigate the matter to verify the girls’ ages and ascertain the facts for proper legal classification.

Okoye advocated for the provision of medical, psychological, and social support for all the girls affected and for the young man involved, to be coordinated by the State Ministry of Health and relevant civil society organizations or professional bodies.

He further recommended the criminal prosecution, where applicable, under Sections 31 and 32 of the Child’s Rights Act, of any adult who knowingly engages in sexual intercourse with minors, irrespective of consent.

“We also demand accountability for negligent parents and guardians found to have failed in their duty of care, based on Sections 55 and 56 of the CRA, relating to child neglect and moral endangerment.

“CEHRAWS advocates for a multi-stakeholder response strategy, including a statewide adolescent sexual health campaign led by the Ministry of Information and Orientation with technical support from relevant civil society organizations, the integration of relevant civil society organizations in community education, as well as special sessions in secondary schools on sexuality, boundaries, and self-worth.

“We want a systemic and proactive approach to address the root causes of this tragedy and to prevent recurrence:

“We also commend the swift disclosure of the case by Commissioner Obinabo, but it must now be matched with urgent institutional action, legal accountability, and long-term reforms,” Okoye posited.