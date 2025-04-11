Mohamed Salah Signs New Two-Year Deal with Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC has confirmed that Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract, extending his stay at Anfield for an additional two years.

Salah is currently enjoying another outstanding season with the Reds, having netted 32 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions. Of those, 27 have come in the Premier League, making him the league’s top scorer. He has also provided 22 assists, underlining his all-around contribution to the team.

In an exclusive interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Salah expressed his excitement:

“I’m really happy. We’ve got a fantastic team – we’ve had great players in the past too – but I truly believe we can win more trophies and keep enjoying our football.

“These have been the best years of my career. I’ve been here for eight years now, and hopefully, I’ll reach 10. I’m enjoying my life, my football, and I’m grateful for everything.

“To the fans – thank you for your support. I signed because I believe we can achieve great things together. Keep backing us, and we’ll do everything we can to bring more silverware home.”

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma and has since cemented his legacy as one of the club’s all-time greats. He currently ranks third on the club’s all-time scoring list, with 243 goals in 394 appearances.

During his time at Anfield, he has helped Liverpool to seven major trophies, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

Individually, Salah has collected a host of accolades, including three Premier League Golden Boots, two PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards, and two FWA Footballer of the Year honours.