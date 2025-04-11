Things to Avoid Posting On Social Media If You Don’t Want Your US Visa Denied

The United States has announced a new policy that allows immigration officers to cancel or deny visas based on the kind of content people post on their social media accounts.

The rule, which takes effect immediately, will affect both those applying for student visas and those seeking permanent residency, commonly known as Green Cards.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it will now look at platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to review applicants’ online behavior.

According to the agency, anyone who shows online support for groups labeled as terrorist organizations by the U.S. government may face visa rejection or have an existing visa taken away.

The policy is especially focused on content the current administration considers anti-Semitic.

This includes any form of support for Hamas, Hezbollah, or the Houthi rebels—groups the U.S. officially recognizes as terrorist organizations.

If a visa applicant is found to have liked, shared, or promoted such content online, it could be used as a reason to deny their request.

The decision to enforce this policy follows recent actions by U.S. officials who have already revoked the visas of hundreds of international students in recent weeks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that visa cancellations have been ongoing, adding that the power to issue or deny visas lies with him and not with the courts.

He also pointed out that foreigners are not guaranteed the same rights as American citizens when it comes to visa processes.