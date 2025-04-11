Senator Claims Tinubu Broke Pre-Election Promise to Kwankwaso

Senator Rufai Hanga of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has claimed that President Bola Tinubu had a pre-election agreement with former Kano State Governassasanor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to include him in his cabinet.

In an interview with The Sun on Thursday night, Hanga said Tinubu had invited Kwankwaso to be part of his administration based on their mutual understanding.

However, according to Hanga, that promise was later ignored, leaving Kwankwaso sidelined and disappointed.

Hanga explained that despite a long-standing friendship between the two politicians, Kwankwaso felt betrayed when the promised role in Tinubu’s government never materialized.

He also noted that the situation worsened internal issues within the NNPP and created more pressure from rival political parties.

The senator suggested that Kwankwaso’s frustration might be the reason behind ongoing rumors that he could defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Kwankwaso and Tinubu had an understanding, but it was abandoned. At least it happened early before things got more complicated. There is so much betrayal in this country,” Hanga said.