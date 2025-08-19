spot_img
Ministry of Solid Minerals Endorses 10th Annual Nigeria Mining Week

Environment
By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Ministry Endorses 10th Annual Nigeria Mining Week
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake

It was gathered by The News Chronicle that the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has officially endorsed and pledged support for the forthcoming 10th Annual Nigeria Mining Week, scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15, 2025, at the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel.

In a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, FNSE, the Ministry recognized the Mining Week as a vital platform for amplifying Nigeria’s reform agenda in the solid minerals sector.

The event, organized by Vuka Group in association with PwC Nigeria, is expected to attract both local and international investors, deepening collaborations across the mining value chain.

“The Ministry recognizes the immense value of this event in amplifying the government’s reform agenda, attracting both local and international investors, and deepening collaborations across the mining value chain. In this regard, we are committed to working closely with the Organizers to ensure the success of this year’s edition,” the statement read.

The Ministry also confirmed its partnership in hosting the event and encouraged stakeholders across the mining sector to participate.

The gathering will provide opportunities for continuous networking, knowledge-sharing, and forging new business linkages among participants from Nigeria and abroad.

The Nigeria Mining Week has grown over the past decade into a leading industry platform, showcasing opportunities in the country’s solid minerals sector, and promoting dialogue between government, private investors, and stakeholders across the mining ecosystem.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

