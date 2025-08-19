Nigeria Marks World Ranger Day 2025, Launches Forest Guard Initiative

Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Ranger Day 2025 in Abuja, with the Minister of Environment leading the event that celebrated the sacrifices and dedication of rangers safeguarding the nation’s natural resources.

During the commemoration, the Federal Government unveiled the Forest Guard Initiative, an ambitious program that will deploy modern technologies, including drones, to strengthen forest protection and combat illegal activities such as logging and poaching.

The initiative is expected to enhance surveillance and improve safety for rangers working in difficult and often dangerous terrains.

In a major highlight of the day, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikko Bala was elected as Africa’s representative to the International Ranger Federation, a development seen as a boost to Nigeria’s leadership role in conservation efforts across the continent.

The Minister commended Nigerian rangers for their resilience and bravery, stressing that their work is critical in safeguarding biodiversity and combating climate change. He further reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to providing better welfare, training, and tools to support their mission.

World Ranger Day, marked annually on July 31, is dedicated to honoring rangers who have lost their lives or been injured in the line of duty, while recognizing the critical role they play in preserving natural heritage.