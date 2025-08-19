Outrage as Viral Video Shows Anambra Vigilantes Assaulting Female Corps Member

Residents of Anambra State have expressed serious outrage following a video that surfaced online, showing operatives of the state-sponsored Vigilante Outfit, Udo Gachi, assaulting a lady in Oba Community in Idemili South Council Area of the State.

In the viral video obtained by The News Chronicle, operatives of the Udo Gachi were seen beating the lady, after which they stripped her naked, before she escaped into the compound.

The News Chronicle gathered from sources that the lady and other residents of the compound tried to prevent the operatives from arresting some internet fraudsters known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ living within the compound.

Efforts made by TNC correspondent to speak with the family proved abortive as they opted to allow the matter slip.

The Anambra State Police Command has condemned the alleged assault, noting that although the suspects involved have been identified, the victim’s unavailability has temporarily stalled the ongoing investigative process.

He reiterated that assault in any form remains a criminal offence under the Nigerian Law and reserves the right to take necessary legal action to aid the court proceedings while waiting for the victim.

Ikenga reassured Corps members serving across the State of its unwavering commitment to their protection, urging them to always report incidents of harassment, intimidation, or abuse for prompt intervention.

Meanwhile, citizens of the state have reacted angrily to the actions of the Udo Gachi operatives, insisting that no matter what the victim has done, it was not enough to treat her in such a dehumanizing manner.

Reacting to the development, a lecturer with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Dr Chidi Obi, said the actions of the operatives were totally against the constitution and the right to the integrity of the human person.

According to him, it is unfortunate that the security operatives created to protect citizens are now the ones assaulting and killing innocent citizens.

“This is all shades of wrong. Since I watched that video, I have been shivering because it was so dehumanizing.

“Being a law enforcement operative makes it more imperative that you should watch your conduct,” he said.

Dr Obi said the incident raises a call on the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to review the conduct of the operatives, to ensure that the purpose for their creation would be defeated if they are not whipped into line.

On her part, a civil servant, Laura Iheji called for the disbandment of the security outfit, owing to the numerous atrocities they have committed, including killing and maiming of innocent citizens.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, has confirmed that those involved had been apprehended.

Revealing that the incident happened in July, Emeakayi revealed that immediately the incident happened, the operatives involved were arrested and placed them in detention

“Our practice is to first carry out preliminary investigations, bring in the victims and complainants, and then determine whether the matter warrants internal disciplinary action or prosecution,” he said.

Mr. Emeakayi explained that the assault occurred during a joint security operation, when officers pursuing suspected cultists on motorcycles entered a residential compound.

“The operatives were on the trail of some suspected cultists riding on motorcycles when they pursued them into a compound.

“In the process of searching the houses in line with their mandate, the unfortunate incident involving the corps member occurred.

“While they were acting within the law, their conduct in that instance was unacceptable,” he stated.