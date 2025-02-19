Meta to Build Undersea Cable Connecting Five Continents

Meta has announced plans to lay an undersea cable stretching over 50,000 kilometers across five continents, including the US, South Africa, India, Brazil, and other areas.

This cable will help transmit data, particularly for artificial intelligence applications.

The project is a major investment, with Meta stating it will cost billions of dollars over several years.

While the cable will help meet the growing demand for data, it is part of a broader trend of tech companies investing in their own infrastructure, bypassing traditional telecom providers.

Meta’s new cable, named “Waterworth,” is its third as the sole owner. It will improve network resilience by adding redundancy.

The cable, designed to withstand damage from natural disasters and human activities, is part of Meta’s strategy to support its vast digital platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

In addition to supporting AI innovation, the cable will help meet the rising data needs of AI technologies, which require fast and reliable data transfers.

Despite the challenges in managing such vast data flows, Meta and other tech giants see owning subsea cables as critical to their global operations.