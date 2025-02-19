Trump Moves to Make IVF More Affordable in the US

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to help make in vitro fertilization (IVF) more affordable and accessible.

The move addresses a health concern he spoke about during his campaign.

The order directs the Domestic Policy Council to find ways to reduce costs for IVF and other fertility treatments, making them more available to Americans.

Trump announced the decision at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

This step reflects growing attention to fertility issues in the US, as many couples face high costs when seeking medical help to conceive.

Since beginning his second term in January 2025, President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders addressing various policy areas:

January 20, 2025: Issued an order titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government,” establishing federal policies that recognize only two genders, male and female, and mandating their use across all federal agencies.

January 23, 2025: Signed “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” aiming to promote AI development free from ideological bias by revoking certain existing policies and establishing a plan to maintain global AI dominance.

February 18, 2025: Directed the Domestic Policy Council to explore ways to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments more affordable for Americans.

February 18, 2025: Issued a memorandum demanding increased government transparency to reduce wasteful spending, overseen by Elon Musk and the newly established Department of Government Efficiency.

February 18, 2025: Mandated that schools and universities eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within two weeks or risk losing federal funding.

February 18, 2025: Announced plans to abolish DEI mandates within the federal government, stating that only two genders, male and female, will be recognized.

February 18, 2025: Initiated efforts to reduce the federal workforce, significantly impacting agencies like the National Park Service by rescinding job offers and terminating employees, leading to concerns about park operations.

February 18, 2025: Issued an executive order aiming to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth; however, federal judges have temporarily blocked its enforcement, citing constitutional concerns.