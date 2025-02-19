Funds Received Weren’t Labeled as Ministry Payments in Ex-Minister Mamman’s Trial -Witness

A witness in the trial of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, told a Federal High Court that the payments made into his accounts did not indicate they came from the ministry.

Abdullahi Suleiman, a bureau de change operator, stated that his companies received funds in various bank accounts both before and after Mamman’s tenure as minister.

Mamman is facing a 12-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to N33.8 billion, filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During cross-examination on Tuesday by the defense counsel, Femi Ate (SAN), Suleiman admitted that his companies received payments listed in the Accountant General of the Federation’s records.

The payments included Fullest Utility Concept: N254 million and N49.6 million (May 9, 2018), N659.9 million (January 16, 2019), and N407 million (July 20, 2019).

Platinum Touch Enterprise Ltd: N849 million (October 21, 2021), N86.5 million, N86.9 million, and N97 million (October 29, 2021).

Silverline Ocean Ventures: N90 million (February 24, 2022), N82 million and N90 million (March 30, 2022).

A Bureau de Change: N90 million and N92 million (March 30, 2022) and Royal Promoter Venture: N85 million.

Suleiman also revealed that in 2023, while the EFCC was investigating the case, he received money from one Mustapha Abubakar Bida through Maina Goje, who was also questioned by the EFCC. He stated that N217 million, including some amounts in dollars, was returned to the anti-graft agency.

“I received money both before and after the minister’s tenure. Maina Goje did not explain why he asked me to return funds to the EFCC,” he said.

He admitted that the transaction descriptions included terms like “Federal MI being payment for office consumer” and similar narrations.

However, during re-examination by EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Suleiman confirmed that EFCC investigators told him the funds came from the Ministry of Power.

Another witness, Misbahu Idris from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, testified that he worked as a special assistant to Mamman and facilitated fund disbursements based on instructions from Mamman, relayed through Goje.

The court adjourned the case to (today) Wednesday for further cross-examination.