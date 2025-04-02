Meta Faces Fine in Turkey for Refusing to Limit Content

Meta has been fined by the Turkish government after it refused to comply with demands to remove content from Facebook and Instagram.

The Turkish government, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been increasingly targeting social media platforms in recent years, especially after protests erupted following the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition leader.

The company stated that it had resisted government efforts to restrict content that it believed was important for public interest, Associated Press reports.

Meta did not disclose the exact amount of the fine but described it as significant.

They also criticized the government’s actions, pointing out the harmful impact of such requests on free speech, as well as the threats to shut down online services if their demands were not met.

The Turkish government’s push to control online content has intensified, particularly following the March 19 arrest of Imamoglu.

This incident led to protests, which saw social media platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook being blocked in the country.

Over 700 individual accounts on X, including those of journalists, media outlets, and student groups, were reported as blocked, according to the Media and Law Studies Association. X has stated that it will contest the action.

Dozens of people have also been arrested for their social media posts that were seen as supporting the protests against the government.

The ongoing tensions between social media companies and the Turkish authorities highlight the increasing pressure on tech firms to comply with government regulations that restrict online speech.