JUST IN: Tinubu Heads to Paris for Two-Week Mid-Term Performance Check

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to depart Nigeria today for Paris, France, on a short working visit geared towards evaluating his administration’s mid-term performance and assessing key milestones achieved so far.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the visit will serve as a strategic retreat for the President to review ongoing reforms and engage in comprehensive planning as his administration approaches its second anniversary.

According to the statement, the period of reflection will be pivotal in shaping strategies to enhance ongoing reforms and fast-track national development priorities for the coming year.

The statement reads in parts; “This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year.

Recent economic strides reinforce the President’s commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria reporting a significant increase in net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11 billion—a testament to the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023 when net reserves were $3.99 billion.”

The statement emphasized that the President will remain actively engaged with his team and maintain oversight of governance activities from Paris.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria in approximately two weeks.