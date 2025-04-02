Remi Tinubu Calls for Inclusion on World Autism Awareness Day

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday marked World Autism Awareness Day by acknowledging the abilities of individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

She joined people around the world in recognizing their potential and the need for a society that supports and accepts them.

This year’s theme, “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” draws attention to the importance of creating opportunities for people with autism.

The First Lady pointed out that respecting neurodiversity is not just an act of kindness but also a step toward achieving sustainable development.

She noted that many people with autism still struggle to access education, healthcare, jobs, and full participation in society.

She stressed the importance of ensuring equal opportunities, particularly in line with SDG 4 and SDG 8, which focus on quality education and decent work for all.

On this occasion, she urged Nigerians to accept neurodiversity, support inclusion, and help build a society where everyone can reach their full potential.