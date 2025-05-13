Masquerade Killed by Tricycle During Awka Festival Was an Only Son, Source Reveals

Deeper investigations into an unfortunate incident that took place on Sunday in Awka, Anambra State capital, where a masquerade was killed by a commercial tricycle during the annual Imo Awka festival, have revealed the identity and background of the young boy behind the mask.

A source close to the family has shown that the deceased was 17-year-old Frank Anne, a native of Okperi Village in Amikwo Awka.

He was also said to be the first child of his mother and, more heartbreakingly, the only surviving son in his immediate family before his death.

Recall that the boy, who was clad in a masquerade costume, met his untimely death after being hit by a moving tricycle while parading along Ogechukwu Street, off Arthur Eze Avenue, during the cultural celebrations.

The impact reportedly crushed his head, leading to an instant and gruesome death on the spot.

According to a reliable source close to the family, who disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent, the tragic accident was not the first blow the bereaved family had suffered in recent times, as Frank’s elder brother had also died earlier this year.

With Frank’s demise, the family is now left with only two daughters and no surviving male child, a development that has thrown them into deep mourning.

“In fact, it’s a double tragedy. His elder brother died earlier this year, and now Frank too. It’s a very shocking loss for the family,” the source disclosed.

It was also gathered from some community members that the boy was also buried on the same Sunday of the incident, given the family’s financial situation and lack of resources to preserve the body in the mortuary.

The painful demise has continued to generate reactions across Awka and beyond, with many residents expressing concern over the continued loss of lives during the annual Imo Awka Festival. Others questioned the rationale behind involving teenagers and children in high-risk street processions, especially without adequate safety measures.

“This is not the first time someone has died during Imo Awka. There should be better regulation and protection for those who participate in the masquerade displays,” a netizen lamented.

Social media platforms have also been awash with mixed reactions, as some users sympathized with the bereaved family and condemned the tragic accident. In contrast, others mocked the idea that a ‘masquerade’ could die, raising cultural and theological questions about the nature of masquerades.

Some critics have called on cultural custodians to rethink the location and method of hosting such festivals, suggesting moving them to designated village squares or community arenas instead of major roads to avoid further loss of lives.