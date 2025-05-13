Rapper Tory Lanez Stabbed 14 Times in Prison 

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez escaped death by the whiskers, the rapper was stabbed while in prison.

According to reports the rapper was stabbed up to 14 times during a very heated argument in the california correctional institution at Tehachapi.

The rapper was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and he is currently stable and is able to speak.

Recall that the rapper is currently serving a 10 years sentence after rapper Megan Thee Stallion testified against him.

At the time of this report, investigation is currently ongoing to get to the root of the attack on the rapper.