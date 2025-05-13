Nigeria forward Tolu Arokodare Wins Belgian Pro League Africa Best Player Award

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare has been voted Africa’s Best Player in the Belgian Pro League following his terrific campaign with Genk.

The 34th Ebony Shoe award, which was presented during the gala of the African Awards 2025 at the Tangla Hotel in Brussels, saw Tolu beat club mate Zakaria El Ouahdi, Super Eagles teammate Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge, and two others: Noah Sadiki (Union SG) and Promise David (Union SG).

The 24-year-old, who currently leads the Belgian league’s top scorer chart with 17 goals, made his Super Eagles debut on March 21, 2025, during the team’s 0-2 World Cup Qualifier against Rwanda. He subbed off for Victor Osimhen in the 77th minute, playing just 13 minutes in his first game.

He’s one of the favorites for the newly appointed Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who spotted the youngster and has been using him from the bench next to Victor Osimhen, even ahead of Victor Boniface.

After 30 games, Tolu leads the Golden Boot race in the Belgian Pro League with 20 goals and has provided 6 assists. He has been tipped by his club, and he has motivated himself, as he could still win the league’s golden boot, as the front-runner leads him by just one goal with two games remaining in the season.

Tolu thanked Nigerians, family, and fans after receiving the award:

“I’m happy, very happy, honestly. There are lots of good players nominated. I’m happy for the club, for myself, my friends and family, for Nigeria, and for the fans in the City of Genk. Individually, I think I had a pretty good season, very obviously, but in my last season, I think I can still do better to push for the Golden Boot, like the top scorer.

“As a team, I think my teammates and I, both individually and as a whole, had a pretty good season. The last game hasn’t been the best for us, but that doesn’t define who we are as a team; it doesn’t define our personalities and abilities.”

The forward, who recently marked his 100th appearance with the club, joined the Blue-White from French Amiens SC. Since joining the club, he has made 106 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 12 assists.