Many Women Have Turned Dating Into Business -Timini Egbuson

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has shared his thoughts on modern relationships, claiming that many women have turned dating into a financial transaction.

In a recent interview with TVC, he explained that this is why some wealthy men don’t value relationships they can easily have as many women as they want.

According to him, a lot of women believe that a man’s love is measured by how much he spends on them. However, he argued that money doesn’t always equate to love.

“The nonchalant attitude of some men is because there are so many women accessible to them. Once you have money, you have options. And that’s because a lot of women have monetized dating,” he said.

He further pointed out that some men use their wealth to create an illusion of love, knowing that lavish spending will impress women.

“But that’s not love,” he added. “If a billionaire spends on one woman today, he can afford to do the same for hundreds more.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...