Jigawa's N4.8 Billion Ramadan Meal Spending: Are the Priorities Off ?

The Northern region of Nigeria has long grappled with a range of social and economic challenges. Despite this, the actions of some leaders in the region continue to exacerbate these problems rather than alleviate them.

One such case is the recent announcement by the Jigawa State Government to allocate a staggering N4.8 billion for Ramadan meals, just weeks ahead of the holy month.

While the gesture may appear benevolent on the surface, it raises critical questions about priorities and governance in one of Nigeria’s poorest states.

Jigawa State consistently ranks among the top three poorest states in Nigeria, according to yearly statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This alarming level of poverty means the majority of the population lacks access to basic needs such as quality education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Against this backdrop, the decision to spend billions on Ramadan feeding programs seems not only shortsighted but also an irresponsible use of public funds.

For a state with pressing developmental needs, N4.8 billion could have been directed towards initiatives that offer long-term benefits to the people. For instance:

Fighting Poverty: Instead of temporary measures like feeding programs, the funds could have been used to tackle poverty through sustainable job creation. The establishment of a large-scale industry in Jigawa State would not only boost economic activity but also provide thousands of jobs for unemployed graduates and youth.

Educational Development: The state could have used this money to build or rehabilitate over ten primary or secondary schools equipped with modern facilities and teaching resources. This would address the chronic shortage of quality education in the region, giving children a chance to break the cycle of poverty.

Healthcare Improvement: Jigawa’s healthcare system remains underfunded and overstretched. Investing N4.8 billion in improving hospitals, providing medicines, and hiring more medical staff would have a direct and lasting impact on the well-being of the population.

Abandoned Projects: There are countless abandoned infrastructure projects across the state. Reviving these projects would not only create jobs but also ensure the effective use of previously allocated funds.

Providing free meals during Ramadan might seem like a generous act by the government, but it raises questions about intent and transparency.

Critics argue that such programs are often politically motivated, designed to gain public approval rather than genuinely address citizens’ needs.

Moreover, there are concerns about how the funds will be managed. It is common knowledge that a significant portion of the allocated money may not even reach the intended beneficiaries.

At the end of Ramadan, a committee is likely to present inflated expenditure reports, claiming that the entire N4.8 billion was used for feeding.

In reality, only a fraction of the funds will likely be spent on the program, while the rest may end up in the pockets of a few individuals.

For the Northern region, particularly states like Jigawa, to overcome poverty and underdevelopment, leaders must shift their focus from short-term, populist initiatives to long-term, impactful investments.

Feeding people during Ramadan is not the primary responsibility of the government. Instead, the government’s role should be to empower its citizens by providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to improve their lives.

Basic amenities such as quality education, healthcare, and infrastructure should be prioritized over temporary measures like Ramadan feeding programs.

The youth, in particular, need support to achieve their dreams and contribute to the development of their communities.

It is high time that state governors, particularly in the North, recognize the weight of their responsibilities.

The misuse of public funds on non-essential programs must stop. Leaders must be held accountable for their actions and urged to channel resources into areas that will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of their people.

Jigawa State’s N4.8 billion Ramadan meals controversy serves as a reminder of the urgent need for better governance and leadership in Nigeria. Without a change in priorities, the region’s challenges will persist, leaving millions of citizens trapped in poverty.