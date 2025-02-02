Governor Bago: A King Recognized in His Own Land

The top news this weekend is the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree in agriculture on Governor Umar Mohammed Bago of Niger State by the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna. Although several events marked the university’s 33rd convocation and 42nd Founders’ Day celebration, which began on January 24, 2025—including the recognition of other awardees such as Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Senator Musa Sani, popularly known as “313”—Bago’s honor this Saturday, February 1, 2025, by one of the nation’s top institutions presents a compelling story.

It is fascinating to observe how FUT Minna has tapped into the prevailing public mood—one of contentment, celebration, and positive sentiment—toward Bago’s administration in Niger State. The atmosphere surrounding the award feels akin to a standing ovation, with a massive crowd of Nigerlites and admirers, both from within and outside the state, applauding with overwhelming chants of “hurray” and expressions of solidarity. This is particularly remarkable for a leader who assumed office with low public expectations but has since won widespread approval, almost like a political miracle.

Recognition at Home: A Rare Feat

Receiving high public approval and a prestigious honorary award while still in office—especially from one’s own land—is rare in Nigeria. My recent experience at the Jumu’at prayer at the Old Secretariat near the 123 Quarters in Minna reinforced this notion. The Imam’s appreciation of Bago’s administration validated FUT Minna’s decision, as both the cleric’s assessment and the university’s recognition reflect a consensus on the governor’s performance.

My first observation is that Bago’s honorary degree from a university within his own domain is a bold and atypical departure from the norm. Most politicians receive such honors from distant institutions, reinforcing the popular saying, “A prophet is not recognized in his own land.” However, Bago’s recognition at home is a reflection of reality, not mere idealism. His administration’s performance over the past two years has generated a wave of positive public sentiment, making this honor well-earned. Being appreciated at home remains the most reliable measure of popularity, influence, and impact, as it is often more challenging to satisfy those closest to power.

Lord, Foti, and Phillips (1982) introduced the concept of implicit leadership theories, suggesting that people’s perceptions of leaders are shaped by their beliefs and assumptions about leadership. This implies that public sentiment is a crucial factor in evaluating a leader’s effectiveness—something Bago has clearly mastered.

Bago’s Unusual Public Support

My second observation is that Governor Bago has enjoyed an unusually high level of public support, making FUT Minna’s honorary award not just appropriate but also aligned with the current public mood. Based on my judgment, he is one of the most skillful politicians in recent memory. While he may have a team of advisers, the final decisions rest with him, meaning he deserves the credit for his administration’s successes. His extensive political experience—serving three terms as a member of the House of Representatives—combined with his background in Political Science from Usman Danfodio University (UDUS), has undoubtedly shaped his strategic decisions and actions, which have resonated well with the public.

Another factor contributing to Bago’s high approval ratings is the historically low bar of performance in governance in Niger State. Many successors fail to surpass their predecessors due to inherited liabilities such as huge debts, pension arrears, failed projects, and politically motivated last-minute recruitments. These challenges often burden new administrations, preventing them from making significant progress. However, Bago has managed to navigate these hurdles while maintaining public trust and winning multiple awards—not just from FUT Minna.

Leadership Style and Political Strategy

Many political observers in Niger state have noted that Bago’s popularity stems, in part, from his leadership style. Unlike some governors who engage in political battles with their predecessors, Bago has chosen a path of peace and collaboration, particularly with former Governor Sani Bello. This has helped him avoid unnecessary distractions that could have divided his support base. Additionally, his independence from any political “godfather” has given him greater financial flexibility, allowing him to execute multiple projects simultaneously—leaving many surprised at his ability to manage such a broad agenda.

His leadership style has also weakened the opposition, particularly the PDP, which continues to struggle for relevance. His ability to maintain political unity within the state is another reason behind his growing approval ratings.

Symbolism and Political Branding

One of Bago’s most intelligent political moves has been his adoption of a distinctive political brand. His signature white cap symbolizes humility, purity, and unity—values that resonate across religious and cultural divides. This branding strategy, similar to the Kwankwasiyya red cap movement in Kano, has reinforced his identity as a “farmer-governor” who remains connected to the grassroots. While some critics may dismiss this as mere symbolism, it has undeniably played a role in endearing him to the masses. His simple lifestyle and rejection of flamboyance contrast sharply with the traditional image of elite politicians, further strengthening his appeal among ordinary citizens.

Infrastructure, Welfare, and Governance

Bago’s administration has prioritized massive infrastructural development, which has restored faith and hope among Nigerlites. The visible progress on road projects across Minna and beyond has demonstrated that his government is not “sleeping on duty” but actively working to improve the state.

For years, Niger State suffered from a lack of mass recruitment in the public sector, leading to despair and staffing shortages. Bago’s administration has changed that, creating new opportunities for employment. While not everyone may benefit directly, the perception of progress is significant in shaping public opinion.

Similarly, the governor’s implementation of the minimum wage and gradual clearance of pension arrears have surpassed public expectations. His outspoken criticism of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) over its handling of funds also won him national recognition, as many saw it as an act of courage in defense of public interest.

Unlike some governors who dissolve local government councils arbitrarily, Bago has allowed elected officials to complete their tenure, reinforcing his reputation as a leader who respects the rule of law. His commitment to inclusivity is also evident in his appointments and recent civil service recruitments, which have been praised for reflecting diversity and fairness.

Education, Youth Empowerment, and Recognition

Bago’s administration has also made significant strides in education, increasing the number of tertiary institutions in the state and laying the foundation for a state teaching hospital. His focus on scholarships and youth empowerment has further solidified his reputation as a progressive leader.

Although he has received several honorary degrees—including a PhD (Honoris Causa) and a fellowship in Political Economy from the African School of Diplomacy and International Relations in 2021—none have carried the same weight as this recognition from FUT Minna. Under the leadership of its revered Pro-Chancellor, Dr. M.K. Santuraki, and its fair-minded Vice-Chancellor, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, FUT Minna’s decision affirms the genuine public sentiment toward Bago’s administration.

Final Thoughts

Tip O’Neill, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, once said, “All politics is local.” This suggests that a politician’s success is often tied to their ability to address local concerns.

Critics will always exist, and no administration is without its flaws. However, democracy is built on the voice of the majority. While there may be isolated voices of cynicism, what truly matters is the prevailing public perception. FUT Minna’s award to Governor Bago is not just an institutional decision—it is a reflection of the sentiments of Nigerlites who see his administration as progressive.

In summary, this article has explored the key factors behind Bago’s soaring public approval, from his strategic branding and leadership style to his infrastructure drive and commitment to governance. The honor conferred on him by FUT Minna is not just a symbolic gesture but a validation of his growing political influence—both at home and beyond.

bagudum75@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...