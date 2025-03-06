Luis Enrique: We Will Stage a Comeback Against Liverpool at Anfield

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has expressed confidence in his team, asserting that they will shock Liverpool at Anfield in England during the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

In his post-match conference, Enrique praised his players’ resilience and urged them to put the defeat behind them.

The former Barcelona coach remains confident that his team will pull off a comeback at Anfield next week:

“It’s difficult to talk about a game like that. We completely dominated the match against one of the best teams in Europe. We have to stay positive and analyze the match tomorrow, but I’m happy with the team’s performance. We must focus on turning this result around.

“This is not the time to be negative — it’s the time to be proud of our colors. Today, we showed that we can play against any opponent, and we will do the same in the coming weeks.”

Liverpool stunned PSG with a 0-1 away win despite being on the back foot for most of the game at the Parc des Princes.