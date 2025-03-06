Mrs. Soludo Condemns Gender Supremacy Struggles, Urges Women to Embrace Their Role in Family

The wife of Anambra State has called on women to understand the crucial role they were created to play in the family and de-emphasize strife with their husbands over supremacy in the homes.

Mrs Soludo called on Wednesday during the Women’s Summit of the Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, held at the APGA Regional Headquarters in Awka, the State Capital.

The summit attracted women party leaders from across the various wards, communities, and local governments, showcasing the strength and popularity of the ruling party in the state.

Addressing the women, Mrs. Soludo noted that the supremacy war between couples had been the major cause of strife in the family, resulting in all kinds of abuse and even broken homes.

She described women as uniquely created by God and imbued with limitless possibilities. She stated that when they understand how important they are and respect their husbands as heads of the family, they will have less stress managing their homes.

Mrs Soludo also emphasized the need for mothers to always be their children’s best friends, reminding them that although the task of child upbringing is for both parents, theirs is more important.

”As women, we must realize that keeping the home is our first line charge and be at the forefront of doing so.

“When you see women rubbing shoulders with their husbands, it goes to show the main task has been abandoned.

“No matter how strict a mother is, the child will always find her more benevolent than the father. This is a position we have been placed as women, and we must utilize it to train our children to become responsive citizens tomorrow.

“As mothers, we must rise against ill-gotten wealth and we can achieve this by questioning the source of wealth of our children,” she said.

While encouraging the APGA to always move about with their shoulders high, the Anambra First Lady noted that the APGA regime under Governor Chukwuma Soludo is taking initiatives that have transformed the state and provided a better lease of life for women.

He listed some of these initiatives, including the free education policy, free antenatal services in public health institutions in the state, the introduction of free vaccines for women and children, and various women and youth empowerment programmes.

The governor’s wife urged the APGA women to be united for the task ahead, reminding them that with the governor’s exceptional performance in office so far, they will have enough evidence to campaign for his reelection when the campaigns begin.

However, she urged them to take the message deeper into the communities, to enlighten the women on what the government is doing, and to ensure that they benefit from it.

Earlier, the convener of the Summit and the APGA Anambra State Woman Leader, Lady Esther Onyekesi, explained that the event was to express the APGA women’s solidarity with the government of the day in the state.

She revealed that the women, drawn from all parts of the state, were convinced that the governor’s good works needed to be sustained for the next four years. She assured the governor’s wife that they had already commenced grassroots mobilization.

Other stakeholders at the event, including the State Chairman of APGA, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, and the member representing Aguata Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dame Chinyere Mbakwe, said Anambra is an APGA state. They noted that through the performance of successive APGA regimes, the party had endeared itself to the people’s hearts.